Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF remained flat at $$2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. 51,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

