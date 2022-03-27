Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MRRTY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

