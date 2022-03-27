Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of MARPS opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
