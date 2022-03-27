Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of MARPS opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.