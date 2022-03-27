Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 241.3% from the February 28th total of 331,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

