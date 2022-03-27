Maxcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $258,100.08 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $258,100.08 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.50 or 1.00023197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00139131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00268301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031011 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

