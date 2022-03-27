Maxim Group Cuts PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target to $4.00

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

PaySign stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 89.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

