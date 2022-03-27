MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,968,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDM Permian stock opened at 0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is 0.08. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.40.
MDM Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDM Permian (MDMP)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.