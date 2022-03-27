MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,968,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDM Permian stock opened at 0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is 0.08. MDM Permian has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.40.

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

