Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,709 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.