Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.90 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

