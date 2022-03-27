Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 40 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $279.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

