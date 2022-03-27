Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 40 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $279.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.76 and a 200-day moving average of $310.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

