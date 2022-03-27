Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Up 150,800.0% in March

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, an increase of 150,800.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of MSAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSAC. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

