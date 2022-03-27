MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $17,312,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,930,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in MedTech Acquisition by 1,192.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 650,118 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,351,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,438,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 21,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. MedTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

