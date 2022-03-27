MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,591,600.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$1,591,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,622,852.80.

MEG opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.75. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$21.17.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.52.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.