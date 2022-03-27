MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.63 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

