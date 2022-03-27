MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 265.4% in March

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 265.4% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,387. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

