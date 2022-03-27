Method Finance (MTHD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224,542.22

Method Finance (MTHD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $224,542.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00112039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

