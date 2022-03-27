Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

MEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.