Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.
Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.20.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
MEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
