Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, an increase of 6,779.7% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on MBNKF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MBNKF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.