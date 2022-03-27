Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,352 shares of company stock worth $462,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,152. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

