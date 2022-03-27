Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,797,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock worth $15,646,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $680.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $631.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $697.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

