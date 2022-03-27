Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 1,920 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average is $130.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

