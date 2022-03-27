Meyer Handelman Co. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FL stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

