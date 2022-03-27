MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a growth of 293.0% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.