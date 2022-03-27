MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a growth of 293.0% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
