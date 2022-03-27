MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 39,600.0% in March

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 39,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGTI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

