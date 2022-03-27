Michael Leslie Buker Sells 60,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,275,510.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42.

On Friday, January 7th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$443.00.

TSE PHX opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.22 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

