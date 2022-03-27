Microvast (MVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:MVST opened at $7.21 on Friday. Microvast has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58.
MVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
