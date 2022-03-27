Microvast (MVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $7.21 on Friday. Microvast has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Get Microvast alerts:

MVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.