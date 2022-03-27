Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Middlesex Water accounts for about 4.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.69% of Middlesex Water worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 44,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
In other Middlesex Water news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.04%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Middlesex Water Profile (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
