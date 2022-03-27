MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.11% of MiMedx Group worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,800,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 114,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $221,669.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.