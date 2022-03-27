Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $2,880.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $383.79 or 0.00855780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.50 or 0.07078521 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,834.76 or 0.99972844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00047718 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,624 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

