Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Achieves $41.40 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.84 or 0.00078930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and $407,113.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.64 or 0.07031337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.87 or 1.00019698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.