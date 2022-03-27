Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MITEY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 32,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,296. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

