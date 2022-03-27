Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, March 29th (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (Get Rating)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.