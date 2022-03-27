Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, March 29th (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.39.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
