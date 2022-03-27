Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Lowered to C$10.25 at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Mogo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MOGO opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$281.73 million and a PE ratio of -30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$13.95.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

