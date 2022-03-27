Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

