Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 1,828.6% in March

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,828.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

