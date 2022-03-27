Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,521,000 after buying an additional 117,167 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $454.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $391.76 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.