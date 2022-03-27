Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.46 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $168.74 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.20. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

