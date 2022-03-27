Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 494 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,282,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

