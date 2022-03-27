Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,995 shares of company stock worth $109,892,713. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.