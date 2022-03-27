Morgan Stanley Cuts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $130.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64. Avalara has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,617,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,900,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $45,008,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

