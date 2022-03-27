Morgan Stanley Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $33.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $21,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Primoris Services by 160.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 344,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Primoris Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after buying an additional 328,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,176,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

