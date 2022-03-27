Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

