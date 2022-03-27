Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.68) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($34.86) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.89) to GBX 3,440 ($45.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,050.45 ($40.16).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,096 ($27.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($43.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,356.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,600.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($131,622.08). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.90), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($212,330.73).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

