MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.14 ($60.60).

MOR opened at €25.59 ($28.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.50. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a twelve month high of €80.14 ($88.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $873.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

