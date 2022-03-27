M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.97.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

