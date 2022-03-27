Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

MYGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

