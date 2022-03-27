Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $175.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.08 and its 200 day moving average is $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $146.33 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

