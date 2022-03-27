Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.47

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.47 and traded as low as $54.80. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 6,924 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.41.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nathan’s Famous (NATH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.