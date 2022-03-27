Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.47

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.47 and traded as low as $54.80. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 6,924 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

