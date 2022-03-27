National Bank Financial Lowers Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$23.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Savaria alerts:

SISXF opened at $13.70 on Friday. Savaria has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.